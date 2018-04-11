FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.19) price objective on the stock.

Shares of COG opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.75) on Tuesday. Cambridge Cognition has a 1-year low of GBX 73 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 169 ($2.39).

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) by GBX (3.50) (($0.05)). The company had revenue of GBX 673 million for the quarter. Cambridge Cognition had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cambridge Cognition (COG) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/cambridge-cognition-cog-receives-corporate-rating-from-finncap.html.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience digital health company, specializes in the precise measurement of clinical outcomes in neurological disorders worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials, Academic Research, and Healthcare Technology. It delivers near-patient assessment solutions to enhance the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment in brain health.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.