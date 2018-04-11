Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 10,859 Shares of CSX Co. (CSX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 531.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 84,280 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in CSX by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Jafra Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,942,000. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $633,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $47,747.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. CSX had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $63.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

