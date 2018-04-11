Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in EQT (EQT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in EQT by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX now owns 38,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 703,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,208 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 989,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,346,000 after purchasing an additional 702,239 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $19,506,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 403,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 123,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EQT from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.73 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.77.

NYSE:EQT opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. EQT has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,403.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.42 million. EQT had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 44.66%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. research analysts expect that EQT will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

