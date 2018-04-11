Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 6,669,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,416 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,909,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,534,000 after purchasing an additional 950,633 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,580,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,487,000 after purchasing an additional 950,322 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 898,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 685,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,565,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAA opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $16,665.23, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAA shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-decreases-position-in-plains-all-american-pipeline-paa.html.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.