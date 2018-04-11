Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,406 Shares of The York Water Company (YORW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of The York Water worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The York Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The York Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The York Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in The York Water by 13.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The York Water by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YORW stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.82, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.45. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 26.70%. sell-side analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is an increase from The York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The York Water’s payout ratio is presently 66.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YORW shares. BidaskClub downgraded The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The York Water in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised The York Water from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

The York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

