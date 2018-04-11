Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,866 Shares of Davita Inc (DVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Davita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Davita by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Davita by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 80,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Davita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,471.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Davita had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Davita news, insider James K. Hilger sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $282,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,588.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVA. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on Davita and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Davita in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on Davita and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Davita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.30.

About Davita

DaVita Inc, formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, operates two divisions: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care) and DaVita Medical Group (DMG). The Kidney Care division consists of its the United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support.

