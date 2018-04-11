Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 158.4% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 24.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 660,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after buying an additional 130,990 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Chevron by 41.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 506,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,400,000 after buying an additional 147,738 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219,220.64, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.61 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

