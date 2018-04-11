Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) CEO Gregory A. Dufour Purchases 1,810 Shares

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $54,571.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,608.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CAC stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.28. 20,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,121. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $679.87, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Camden National had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Camden National by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camden National by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Camden National by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 203,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Camden National by 5.5% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 103,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray raised their price target on shares of Camden National from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Camden National in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services provider. The primary business of the Company and its subsidiary, Camden National Bank (the Bank), is to attract deposits from, and to extend loans to, consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers.

