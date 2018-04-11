Insider Buying: Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) CFO Purchases 961 Shares of Stock

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) CFO Deborah A. Jordan purchased 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,815.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CAC opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $683.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.76. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.30%. analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAC shares. BidaskClub lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray boosted their price objective on Camden National from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Camden National in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 26.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 42,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services provider. The primary business of the Company and its subsidiary, Camden National Bank (the Bank), is to attract deposits from, and to extend loans to, consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers.

