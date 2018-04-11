Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives News Impact Score of 0.30

Media stories about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have trended positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Camden Property Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.4182052579745 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 874,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,009. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,841.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $78.19 and a twelve month high of $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.99 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.99%.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $96.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $89.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.69 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 156 properties containing 53,391 apartment homes across the United States.

