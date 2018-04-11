Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.32

News articles about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Camden Property Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.1992579309065 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have commented on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $92.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,841.39, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $78.19 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 156 properties containing 53,391 apartment homes across the United States.

