Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,704 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of Camden Property Trust worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,940,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,242,000 after acquiring an additional 939,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,721,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,582,000 after purchasing an additional 860,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,848,000 after purchasing an additional 778,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,830,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,599,000 after purchasing an additional 465,697 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,642,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.09. 874,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $78.19 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,841.39, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $97.00 price objective on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 156 properties containing 53,391 apartment homes across the United States.

