Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Broadcom (AVGO)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a report published on Friday, March 16th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $340.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $325.00.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.32. 1,991,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,442. The stock has a market cap of $96,419.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $208.44 and a 12 month high of $285.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. Broadcom had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.95%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.72, for a total value of $4,954,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total transaction of $243,148.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,376,429. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

