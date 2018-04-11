Canadian Apartment Properties REIT’s (CAR.UN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a C$36.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.82.

TSE:CAR.UN traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,604. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$31.93 and a 52-week high of C$37.94.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

