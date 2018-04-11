Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $55.02 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 3.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $55,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,564,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,602,000 after buying an additional 1,180,677 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,001,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,826,000 after purchasing an additional 902,119 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,641,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,153,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,773,000 after purchasing an additional 676,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,568,000 after purchasing an additional 474,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 243,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,644. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39,151.99, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.24. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be given a $1.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce operates as a global financial institution, which provides a full range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

