Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) & GasLog Partners (GLOP) Head-To-Head Contrast

GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GasLog Partners and Canadian National Railway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 Canadian National Railway 2 5 8 0 2.40

GasLog Partners currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.05%. Canadian National Railway has a consensus price target of $80.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. Given GasLog Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GasLog Partners is more favorable than Canadian National Railway.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GasLog Partners and Canadian National Railway’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners $311.47 million 3.20 $112.83 million $2.09 11.63 Canadian National Railway $10.06 billion 5.52 $4.23 billion $3.84 19.52

Canadian National Railway has higher revenue and earnings than GasLog Partners. GasLog Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian National Railway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of GasLog Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Canadian National Railway shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Canadian National Railway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GasLog Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Canadian National Railway pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. GasLog Partners pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Canadian National Railway pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GasLog Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog Partners and Canadian National Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners 33.73% 12.39% 4.93% Canadian National Railway 42.25% 24.62% 10.17%

Volatility & Risk

GasLog Partners has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian National Railway has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian National Railway beats GasLog Partners on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico. The company serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), as well as the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi) with connections to various points in North America. Canadian National Railway Company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

