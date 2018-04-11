Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.35.

NYSE CNI opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $70.59 and a 12 month high of $85.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54,758.89, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 42,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

