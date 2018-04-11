Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Receives $17.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Axiom Securities downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Canadian Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. 272,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,244. The company has a market capitalization of $929.21, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The solar energy provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quentec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,405,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4,641.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,141,385 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 1,117,313 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 86,927 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,155 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 49,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

