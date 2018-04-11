Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Receives C$38.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.85.

CWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE CWB traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.60. 214,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,210. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$23.68 and a 12-month high of C$40.83.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.04. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of C$193.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.39 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Margaret Jean Mulligan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,576.00. Also, insider Allen David Stephen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,738 shares of company stock worth $98,754.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

