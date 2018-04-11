CannabisCoin (CANN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $235,028.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $235,028.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032626 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 151.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

