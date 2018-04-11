Canterbury Park (CPHC) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Canterbury Park earned a news impact score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.6645655278891 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CPHC traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.14. Canterbury Park has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Canterbury Park’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. It operates through three segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, and Food and Beverage. The Horse Racing segment operates a year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

