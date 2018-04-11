Canterbury Park Holding Co. (CPHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Canterbury Park’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Canterbury Park stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.14. Canterbury Park has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. It operates through three segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, and Food and Beverage. The Horse Racing segment operates a year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

