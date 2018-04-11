Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPLP. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $398.13, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.70 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Sell” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/capital-product-partners-cplp-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell-updated.html.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.