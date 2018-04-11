Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Receives $4.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after buying an additional 323,257 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,332,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 114,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 68,892 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 732,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 141,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 638,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 86,370 shares during the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.73, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.25. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.70 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 14.31%. equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

