Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $101,000 in STERIS (NYSE:STE) Stock

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in STERIS by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 target price on shares of STERIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $955,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,500 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $128,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,415 shares of company stock worth $7,178,536. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $93.75. 228,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $7,899.35, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.12. STERIS has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $96.43.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.17 million. STERIS had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. analysts predict that STERIS will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.98%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories.

