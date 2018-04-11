Card Factory (CARD) Price Target Cut to GBX 210 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Card Factory (LON:CARD) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 240 ($3.39) to GBX 210 ($2.97) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CARD has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They set a hold rating and a GBX 200 ($2.83) target price on the stock. Investec reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.52) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Peel Hunt cut Card Factory to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.65) to GBX 240 ($3.39) in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 258 ($3.65).

LON CARD opened at GBX 218.76 ($3.09) on Tuesday. Card Factory has a 1 year low of GBX 184.23 ($2.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 358.80 ($5.07).

Card Factory (LON:CARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 10th. The company reported GBX 18.90 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.60 ($0.26) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Card Factory had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.36%.

In other Card Factory news, insider Roger Whiteside bought 22,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £49,544 ($70,026.86).

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc is a specialist retailer of greeting cards, dressings and gifts. The Company operates through two segments: Card Factory and Getting Personal. The Card Factory segment retails greeting cards, dressing and gifts in the United Kingdom through a network of stores. The Getting Personal segment is an online retailer of personalized cards and gifts.

