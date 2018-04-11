CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

Media headlines about CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CareTrust REIT earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3720634906708 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp set a $16.00 price target on CareTrust REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,037.76, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.73 million. equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.69%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

