Cargojet Inc (TSE:CJT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Cargojet Inc (TSE:CJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Cargojet stock opened at C$67.29 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$42.72 and a 12 month high of C$69.49.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$118.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$100.15 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.26%.

In other Cargojet news, insider George Stephen Sugar sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.59, for a total transaction of C$269,210.97. Also, insider Paul David Rinaldo sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$365,150.00. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,150,149 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CJT. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$62.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/cargojet-inc-cjt-to-issue-dividend-increase-0-21-per-share-updated-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc is a provider of time sensitive overnight air cargo services. The Company’s cargo business comprises operating a domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between over 10 Canadian cities; providing aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) basis, operating between points in Canada, the United States and Europe; operating scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the United States and Bermuda, and between Canada and Europe, and providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the United States and other international destinations.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.