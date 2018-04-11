CargoX Market Capitalization Achieves $8.39 Million (CRYPTO:CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One CargoX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 81% against the US dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $64,582.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00786822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014406 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00172742 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,071,409 tokens. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

