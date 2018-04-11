Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Fabricated rubber products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Carlisle Companies to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Carlisle Companies has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlisle Companies’ rivals have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Carlisle Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Fabricated rubber products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carlisle Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Fabricated rubber products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Carlisle Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carlisle Companies pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fabricated rubber products, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 24.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Carlisle Companies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlisle Companies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Carlisle Companies Competitors 22 77 103 0 2.40

Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus price target of $122.86, indicating a potential upside of 25.06%. As a group, “Fabricated rubber products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.00%. Given Carlisle Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carlisle Companies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Carlisle Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlisle Companies 8.94% 13.53% 7.52% Carlisle Companies Competitors -13.65% 6.91% 1.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carlisle Companies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carlisle Companies $4.09 billion $365.50 million 17.76 Carlisle Companies Competitors $1.31 billion $84.04 million 15.43

Carlisle Companies has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Carlisle Companies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Carlisle Companies beats its rivals on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications. Its Carlisle Interconnect Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies and satellite communication equipment to transfer power and data for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets. The company's Carlisle FoodService Products segment offers commercial and institutional foodservice permanentware, table coverings, cookware, catering equipment, fiberglass and composite material trays and dishes, industrial brooms, brushes, mops, and rotary brushes for commercial and non-commercial foodservice operators, and sanitary maintenance professionals. Its Carlisle Fluid Technologies segment provides liquid and powder finishing equipment and system components primarily in the automotive, automotive refinishing, aerospace, agriculture, construction, marine, and rail industries. The company's Carlisle Brake & Friction segment offers braking products and systems, and clutch transmission friction products for off-highway, on-highway, aircraft, and other industrial applications; and motorsport braking products. The company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Carlisle Companies Incorporated was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

