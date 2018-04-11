Carlson Capital Management Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morningstar set a $23.50 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. 50,218,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,289,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. General Electric has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $111,397.45, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

