Carnival plc (CCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carnival plc (LON:CCL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,453.33 ($75.34).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($75.99) price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival from GBX 5,000 ($69.08) to GBX 5,100 ($70.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, March 23rd.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at GBX 4,570 ($63.14) on Wednesday. Carnival has a 52 week low of GBX 4,437 ($61.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,435 ($75.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $34,360.00 and a PE ratio of 1,771.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

About Carnival

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard.

