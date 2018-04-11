Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Sells $322,450.00 in Stock

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $322,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arnold W. Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Arnold W. Donald sold 3,000 shares of Carnival stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.

CUK stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.04. 738,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Carnival plc has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,643.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Carnival had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. equities analysts expect that Carnival plc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 50,211.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 101,930 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard.

