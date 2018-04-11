ValuEngine Downgrades Carrefour (CRRFY) to Hold

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd.

CRRFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

