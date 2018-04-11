CarTaxi Token (CRYPTO:CTX) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

CarTaxi Token (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. CarTaxi Token has a market cap of $232,486.00 and $6,495.00 worth of CarTaxi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CarTaxi Token has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CarTaxi Token token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00837163 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014484 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00172614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062181 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About CarTaxi Token

CarTaxi Token launched on September 24th, 2017. CarTaxi Token’s total supply is 59,928,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,928,144 tokens. CarTaxi Token’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The Reddit community for CarTaxi Token is /r/cartaxiico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CarTaxi Token is cartaxi.io.

CarTaxi Token Token Trading

CarTaxi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy CarTaxi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CarTaxi Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CarTaxi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

