B. Riley Weighs in on Carter’s’ Q2 2018 Earnings (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Carter’s in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

CRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4,897.97, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $79.76 and a 52 week high of $129.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,411,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 869,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,120,000 after buying an additional 530,306 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Carter’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 822,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,606,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Carter’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 789,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,008,000 after buying an additional 82,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Carter’s by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 640,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,712,000 after buying an additional 423,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $3,077,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

