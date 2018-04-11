carVertical Achieves Market Cap of $11.97 Million (CRYPTO:CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One carVertical token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $11.97 million and approximately $60,926.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00794749 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00173307 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00064265 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical’s total supply is 9,931,143,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,981,077 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carVertical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.