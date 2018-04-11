Castle Brands (ROX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CASTLE BRANDS INC., is an emerging developer and international marketer of premium branded spirits within five growing categories of the spirits industry: vodka, rum, tequila, whiskey and liqueurs/cordials. Castle Brands’ portfolio includes Boru Vodka, Gosling’s Rum, Sea Wynde Rum, Tierras Tequila, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Clontarf Irish Whiskey, Jefferson’s and Jefferson’s Reserve Bourbon, Sam Houston Bourbon, Celtic Crossing Liqueur, Pallini Limoncello, Raspicello and Peachcello and Brady’s Irish Cream. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Castle Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ROX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 34,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,113. Castle Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 million. Castle Brands had a return on equity of 55.84% and a net margin of 2.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Castle Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Castle Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Castle Brands by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 79,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Castle Brands by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 108,907 shares during the last quarter.

Castle Brands Company Profile

Castle Brands Inc develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States and internationally. Its product categories include rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails. The company offers its products under the Goslings rum, Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, Goslings Dark ?n Stormy, Jefferson's, Jefferson's Reserve, Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea, Jefferson's Wine Finish Collection, Jefferson's The Manhattan, Jefferson's Chef's Collaboration, Jefferson's Wood Experiment, Jefferson's Presidential Select, Jefferson's Straight Rye, Pallini, Clontarf, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Brady's, Boru, Tierras, Celtic Honey, Gozio, The Arran Malt, The Robert Burns, and Machrie Moor brands through a network of wholesale distributors and state-operated agencies.

