Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Hotels Group were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, T.H. Capital set a $175.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Hotels Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

HTHT traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $132.75. The company had a trading volume of 277,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,287. The firm has a market cap of $8,903.27, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.62. Huazhu Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $166.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/castleark-management-llc-has-1-06-million-position-in-china-lodging-group-ltd-htht-updated-updated-updated.html.

Huazhu Hotels Group Profile

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.