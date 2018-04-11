Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in New England Nuclear Co. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of New England Nuclear Co. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,049 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.58% of New England Nuclear worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in New England Nuclear by 3,932.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 601,714 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of New England Nuclear by 547.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 20,093 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of New England Nuclear during the 2nd quarter valued at $815,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of New England Nuclear by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 50,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 35,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New England Nuclear during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New England Nuclear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of New England Nuclear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New England Nuclear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New England Nuclear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other New England Nuclear news, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 27,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $417,888.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Crowley sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $90,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,367 shares of company stock worth $771,952. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,136. The stock has a market cap of $562.23, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. New England Nuclear Co. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

New England Nuclear (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.57 million. New England Nuclear had a negative return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 37.23%. New England Nuclear’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that New England Nuclear Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

New England Nuclear Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

