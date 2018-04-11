Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,230 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream Partners were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream Partners by 57.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $37.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of AM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 801,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,727. The firm has a market cap of $4,546.25, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.79. Antero Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 18.34%. equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Partners will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/castleark-management-llc-sells-71230-shares-of-antero-midstream-partners-lp-am-updated-updated-updated.html.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

