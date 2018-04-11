Caterpillar (CAT) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by investment analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAT. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.90 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.34 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.40.

NYSE CAT opened at $148.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $85,454.52, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $92.98 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $84,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total transaction of $15,526,004.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,700,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

