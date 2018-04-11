Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Holdings Lifted by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.8% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,179,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,464,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,411,000 after buying an additional 54,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 152,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Finally, KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.38.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $84,722.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total value of $15,526,004.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,268 shares in the company, valued at $15,700,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.79. 3,033,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,158,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $92.98 and a one year high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $85,508.30, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 45.35%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

