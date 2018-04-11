Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 196,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,451. The company has a market cap of $3,144.11, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $169,898.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,812.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,438.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,174 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

