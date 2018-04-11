CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Media headlines about CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CBL & Associates Properties earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3736280665617 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.47.

CBL & Associates Properties stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,138. The company has a market cap of $756.18, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.15. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

