CCMiner Price Reaches $0.0003 (CCM100)

CCMiner (CURRENCY:CCM100) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One CCMiner token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CCMiner has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. CCMiner has a total market cap of $1,122.00 and $0.00 worth of CCMiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007600 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00865054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003016 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014369 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00177969 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00061121 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About CCMiner

CCMiner’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,360,417 tokens. CCMiner’s official website is asset.ccminer.net.

CCMiner Token Trading

CCMiner can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Burst Asset Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy CCMiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCMiner must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCMiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

