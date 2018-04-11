CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

News headlines about CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CDW earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the information technology services provider an impact score of 44.9097805135134 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $69.83. The company had a trading volume of 525,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,426.10, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.08. CDW has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 3.44%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $271,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,513.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 13,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $1,000,672.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 642,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,843,084.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,989. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments, Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

