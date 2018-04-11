Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Celadon Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.8118749094259 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

CGI stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Celadon Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

