Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 118.7% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the third quarter worth about $119,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 166.8% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $887,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,947.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark J. Alles acquired 3,260 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,441,277.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $123.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs dropped their target price on Celgene from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on Celgene in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65,394.15, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

