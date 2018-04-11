ValuEngine Lowers Celsius (CELH) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Celsius from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.68. 58,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,415. Celsius has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $215.14, a P/E ratio of -468.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Celsius had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. research analysts expect that Celsius will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name. The Company’s product range includes Sparkling Grape Rush, Sparkling Watermelon, Sparkling Orange, Sparkling Wild Berry, Sparkling Cola, Raspberry Acai Green Tea, Peach Mango Green Tea, Flo Fusion Orange and Flo Fusion Berry.

